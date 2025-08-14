Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.99% to Rs 30.14 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries rose 1.79% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.99% to Rs 30.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.1423.0110.2515.302.111.921.521.501.141.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News