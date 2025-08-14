Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.090.1077.7880.000.060.070.060.070.040.05

