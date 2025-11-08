Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 199.64 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 13.29% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 199.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 200.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales199.64200.41 0 OPM %13.3711.68 -PBDT26.7625.43 5 PBT21.6119.94 8 NP15.9414.07 13

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

