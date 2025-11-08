Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 199.64 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 13.29% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 199.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 200.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.199.64200.4113.3711.6826.7625.4321.6119.9415.9414.07

