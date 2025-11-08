Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 8.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 978.71 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India declined 8.31% to Rs 42.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 978.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 966.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.978.71966.409.387.3571.9358.3857.0548.1042.3746.21

