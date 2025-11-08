Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 238.34 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods reported to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 238.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 199.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.238.34199.524.781.9816.681.7713.10-2.0511.87-1.67

