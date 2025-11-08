Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 42.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 129.47 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 42.46% to Rs 44.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 129.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.129.47122.8383.6198.4169.38102.9969.30102.9444.7177.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News