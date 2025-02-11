Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 9.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.40% to Rs 156.26 croreNet profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 9.68% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.40% to Rs 156.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 196.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales156.26196.31 -20 OPM %14.3713.91 -PBDT25.2925.04 1 PBT19.6118.20 8 NP14.2813.02 10
