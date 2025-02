Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 0.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 164.19 crore

Net profit of Ambit Finvest Pvt rose 0.50% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 164.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.164.19141.0044.9050.6419.9422.3015.6317.9412.1812.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News