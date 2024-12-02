Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 34.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 159.24 crore

Net profit of Ambit Finvest Pvt rose 34.22% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 159.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 134.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.159.24134.2748.0150.4628.3522.3224.1718.0718.0813.47

