Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 34.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Dec 02 2024
Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 159.24 crore

Net profit of Ambit Finvest Pvt rose 34.22% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 159.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 134.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales159.24134.27 19 OPM %48.0150.46 -PBDT28.3522.32 27 PBT24.1718.07 34 NP18.0813.47 34

First Published: Dec 02 2024

