ECap Securities and Investments standalone net profit rises 6766.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 283.60% to Rs 925.78 crore

Net profit of ECap Securities and Investments rose 6766.80% to Rs 333.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 283.60% to Rs 925.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 241.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.925.78241.3461.8055.74437.42-0.60435.29-2.91333.044.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News