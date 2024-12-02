ECap Securities and Investments standalone net profit rises 6766.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 283.60% to Rs 925.78 croreNet profit of ECap Securities and Investments rose 6766.80% to Rs 333.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 283.60% to Rs 925.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 241.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales925.78241.34 284 OPM %61.8055.74 -PBDT437.42-0.60 LP PBT435.29-2.91 LP NP333.044.85 6767
