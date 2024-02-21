Ambuja Cements to establish 4 MTPA cement grinding unit in Godda, Jharkhand

Ambuja Cements proposes to establish a state-of-the-art cement grinding unit with an investment of Rs. 1000 crore in Motia Village of Godda district in Jharkhand, post requisite approvals with a capacity of 4.0 MTPA.

The project is planned in close proximity to Adani Power (Jharkhand), as part of a comprehensive approach to disposing of fly ash in an environmentally safe manner and contributing to the circular economy. The project exemplifies Ambuja Cements' commitment to sustainable practices and reflects its dedication to fostering inclusive growth in Jharkhand. The unit will generate direct and indirect employment for over 2,500 individuals, significantly contributing to the economic and social progress of the state.

Ambuja Cements already operates two cement plants in Jharkhand with a combined capacity of 6 MTPA. The proposed expansion demonstrates the Company's confidence in the region's potential for growth and development.

