Amco India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 28.54 croreNet profit of Amco India reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales28.5428.47 0 OPM %3.821.02 -PBDT1.180.29 307 PBT0.910 0 NP0.660 0
