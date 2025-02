BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 1.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.08% to Rs 16.20 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 1.08% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16.2021.0621.7916.573.983.843.753.712.812.78

