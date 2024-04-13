Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ami Organics board OKs raising upto Rs 500 cr

Ami Organics board OKs raising upto Rs 500 cr

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ami Organics informed that its board has approved the proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

The pharma company may issue equity shares and/ or other securities convertible into equity shares, fully convertible debentures, with or without warrants and/or preference shares or any security convertible into equity shares or any combination thereof.

The firm may also raise funds by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP) or other permissible mode and subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the company, through requisite means including by way of postal ballot.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ami Organics is engaged in business of drugs intermediate chemicals and related activities.

The company reported a 24.82% decrease in consolidated net profit of Rs 16.75 crore despite of 9.24% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 166.44 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Ami Organics slipped 4.29% to close at Rs 1,220.95 on Friday, 12 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ami Organics gains on receiving 20-year patents from Govt

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 (Series IV) open for subscription from 12th-16th February Fixed at Rs 6,263/gm: RBI

Ami Organics consolidated net profit declines 24.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Vinati Organics invests further Rs 49.89 cr in Veeral Organics

PNB to raise Rs 10,000 cr via bonds

Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 96 cr NF Railways project

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 96 cr from NF Railway

Engineers India signs MoU with Detect Technologies

Granules India AP facility clears USFDA inspection

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story