Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales rise 28.90% to Rs 184.28 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 32.83% to Rs 56.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 184.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.58% to Rs 224.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.02% to Rs 724.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 548.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales184.28142.96 29 724.32548.63 32 OPM %39.6942.54 -41.9443.50 - PBDT84.2163.85 32 324.97245.00 33 PBT79.0059.54 33 305.61228.39 34 NP56.6042.61 33 224.97168.41 34

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

