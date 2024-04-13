Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 96 cr from NF Railway

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 96 cr from NF Railway

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
The civil construction company on Friday announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from North East Frontier Railway (Construction) for an EPC project worth Rs 95.95 crore.

The scope of the order includes engineering, procurement, construction of design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 25 kV, 50 Hz, single phase, AC, electrification OHE and TSS works of Araria - Thakurganj new line section in connection with new line project of Araria - Galgalia of N.F. Railway, including associated works and supply, erection, modification, testing and commissioning of Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) for the section, the company stated in the press release.

The contract received from NFR-CONST HQ-Electrical is valued at Rs 95.95 crore and the order has to be executed within 240 days.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam settled flat at Rs 260 on the BSE, on Friday, 12 April 2024.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

