Ami Organics jumps after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 627 cr

Ami Organics rallied 7.87% to Rs 1,219.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 144.24% to Rs 627.16 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 256.78 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 37.13% year on year to Rs 308.48 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 122.66% to Rs 82.83 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 37.20 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 85 crore, registering the growth of 96.8% as compared with Rs 432 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin was at 27.5% in Q4 FY25 as against 19.2% in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, export stood at 74% and domestic business was at 26%.

Naresh Patel, executive chairman & managing director, Ami Organics, said, I am delighted to share that FY25 was a transformative year for Ami Organics, as we proudly surpassed Rs 1,000 crore in revenuea remarkable milestone. This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our employees and the invaluable support of our stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, shareholders and all other stakeholders. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for their contributions.

Looking ahead to FY26, we anticipate robust growth across all business segments, driving our confidence in achieving 25% revenue growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended of final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share for FY25.

Ami Organics headquartered at Surat, is a research and development (R&D) driven manufacturer of speciality chemicals focused towards the development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates for regulated and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and chemicals for New Chemical Entities (NCE), and other specialty chemicals.

