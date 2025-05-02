Eicher Motors CV sales climb 27% YoY in April'25

Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 27.3% year-on-year growth in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 6,846 units in April 2025.

While domestic sales increased by 27.7% to 6,257 units and total exports surged 29.2% to 460 units in April 2025 over April 2024.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in April 2025 stood at 129 units, up by 4.9% YoY.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in April 2025 stood at 86,559 units, which is higher by 6% compared with 81,870 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 2% to 74,282 units, and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 36% to 12,277 units in April 2025 over April 2024.

The international business recorded sales of 10,557 units on April 25, up by 55% compared with 6,832 units sold in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported a 17.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,170.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 995.97 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 18.8% YoY to Rs 4,888.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Eicher Motors slipped 2.13% to Rs 5,446.25 on the BSE.

