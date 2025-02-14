Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shri Bholanath Carpets standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Sales decline 28.75% to Rs 3.47 crore

Net profit of Shri Bholanath Carpets rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 28.75% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.474.87 -29 OPM %9.806.57 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

