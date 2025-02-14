Shri Bholanath Carpets standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.75% to Rs 3.47 crore

Net profit of Shri Bholanath Carpets rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 28.75% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.474.879.806.570.080.030.040.010.040.01

