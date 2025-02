Nirma standalone net profit rises 56.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 1709.35 crore

Net profit of Nirma rose 56.22% to Rs 118.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 1709.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1682.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1709.351682.5919.6011.03245.02190.13184.73122.93118.8776.09

