Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit rises 353.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex rose 353.11% to Rs 24.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 75.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.75.3560.8135.42-28.8126.267.9324.065.3124.065.31

