Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 175.27 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 100.81% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 175.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 160.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.175.27160.639.715.7314.677.6613.396.459.884.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel