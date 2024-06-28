Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, TruCap Finance Ltd and Premier Explosives Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2024.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd crashed 6.81% to Rs 278.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15603 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 6.61% to Rs 49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2707 shares in the past one month.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd tumbled 5.67% to Rs 1114.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 86414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40305 shares in the past one month.

TruCap Finance Ltd plummeted 5.26% to Rs 49.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 749.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41654 shares in the past one month.

