Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a meeting today (17 October) with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the partys election campaign strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

The discussions come a day after Shah met senior BJP leaders and members of the partys election committee to finalize key campaign plans and candidate outreach efforts.

During a public program on Thursday, Shah clarified that the decision on who will be the Chief Minister will be taken after the Assembly elections in a meeting of the newly elected legislators, putting speculation about the BJPs chief ministerial face to rest for now.