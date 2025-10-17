Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a meeting today (17 October) with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the partys election campaign strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

The discussions come a day after Shah met senior BJP leaders and members of the partys election committee to finalize key campaign plans and candidate outreach efforts.

During a public program on Thursday, Shah clarified that the decision on who will be the Chief Minister will be taken after the Assembly elections in a meeting of the newly elected legislators, putting speculation about the BJPs chief ministerial face to rest for now.

The high-level meetings underline the BJPs efforts to strengthen coordination with its allies and set the tone for a tightly contested election in Bihar.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters. The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

