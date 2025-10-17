Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
With effect from 17 October 2025

The board of Polycab India at its meeting held on 17 October 2025 has approved appointment of Niyant Maru as Executive President - Finance w.e.f. 17 October 2025, to be further designated as 'Chief Financial Officer' ('Whole-Time Key Managerial Personnel') of the Company under Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 w.e.f. 28 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

