Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

With effect from 17 October 2025

The board of Polycab India at its meeting held on 17 October 2025 has approved appointment of Niyant Maru as Executive President - Finance w.e.f. 17 October 2025, to be further designated as 'Chief Financial Officer' ('Whole-Time Key Managerial Personnel') of the Company under Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 w.e.f. 28 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News