Nifty trades above 25,650; European mrkt decline

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 455.39 points or 0.55% to 83,923.05. The Nifty 50 index rose 110.25 points or 0.44% to 25,682.45.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.44%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,630 shares rose and 2,397 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was rose 6.09% to 11.53.
Gainers & Losers:
Asian Paints (up 4%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.94%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.90%), ITC (up 1.84%) and Max Healthcare Institute (up 1.93%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.
Wipro (down 5.49%), Infosys (down 2.30%), Eternal (down 2.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.68%) and Tata Steel (down 1.39%) were the major Nifty50 losers.
Stocks in Spotlight:
JSW Infrastructure declined 4.22% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.8% to Rs 361.24 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 371.51 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 26.4% YoY to Rs 1265.59 crore in Q2 FY26.
Punjab & Sind Bank declined 1.59%. The banks standalone net profit jumped 22.92% to Rs 294.52 crore on 8.89% increase in total income to Rs 3,373.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 357.39 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 16.29% YoY.
Global Markets:
European markets traded firmly in the red on Friday as investors awaited key inflation data from the region.
Asia-Pacific markets opened weaker Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as fears over the banking sector and trade tensions intensified.
On the data front, Singapores non-oil domestic exports posted a sharp rebound in September, jumping 6.9% from a year earlier and reversing an 11.3% fall in August.
In the U.S., shares of regional lenders plunged on Thursday amid fears of hidden loan losses. Zions Bancorporation dropped 13% after revealing a $50 million third-quarter loss tied to two loans from its California division, while Western Alliance Bancorporation fell 11% after filing a fraud lawsuit against Cantor Group V, LLC.
The sell-off weighed broadly on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 301.07 points, or 0.7%, to 45,952.24 after briefly gaining 170 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% to 6,629.07, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5% to 22,562.54.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app