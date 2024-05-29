Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMS Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AMS Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 98.13% to Rs 18.05 crore

Net loss of AMS Polymers reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 98.13% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.31% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 83.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.059.11 98 83.7185.05 -2 OPM %1.115.71 -1.821.38 - PBDT0.020.41 -95 0.890.75 19 PBT-0.010.38 PL 0.830.72 15 NP-0.010.19 PL 0.610.52 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

AMS Polymers standalone net profit rises 480.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 183.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Padmanabh Alloys &amp; Polymers standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2023 quarter

NSE SME Silkflex Polymers (India) lists at decent premium

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Viksit Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inani Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story