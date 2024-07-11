Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 38.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 38.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.75% to Rs 237.61 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 38.03% to Rs 73.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 237.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales237.61175.03 36 OPM %41.3441.91 -PBDT104.6675.40 39 PBT98.9970.89 40 NP73.2453.06 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AIFs pin hopes on pass-through status for Category-III funds: IVCA

Auto component industry to see moderate growth this fiscal: ICRA

Delhi Metro launches digital QR ticketing system with Amazon Pay

Kiss playful, not predatory: Delhi HC dismisses PIL against Dalai Lama

Food safety tips you need to know to avoid monsoon-related diseases

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story