Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 38.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.75% to Rs 237.61 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 38.03% to Rs 73.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 237.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.237.61175.0341.3441.91104.6675.4098.9970.8973.2453.06

