Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 17.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 85.85 crore

Net profit of Anand Rayons rose 17.19% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 85.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.86% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.86% to Rs 313.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 344.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

