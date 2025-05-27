Infibeam Avenues standalone net profit rises 6.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.09% to Rs 1098.43 croreNet profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 6.36% to Rs 42.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.09% to Rs 1098.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 665.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.23% to Rs 160.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.84% to Rs 3726.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2961.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content