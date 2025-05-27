Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Qgo Finance standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Qgo Finance standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 4.04 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance declined 13.64% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.85% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.73% to Rs 16.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.043.73 8 16.4014.05 17 OPM %90.1091.96 -88.5488.97 - PBDT1.031.09 -6 4.323.57 21 PBT0.840.95 -12 4.023.36 20 NP0.760.88 -14 3.072.65 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 48.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story