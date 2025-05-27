Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 7.42% to Rs 190.08 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 49.60% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 190.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.43% to Rs 95.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 809.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 784.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales190.08205.31 -7 809.08784.96 3 OPM %12.5823.76 -15.3417.32 - PBDT28.1353.23 -47 141.82144.29 -2 PBT24.6650.03 -51 128.72131.64 -2 NP18.8537.40 -50 95.7698.14 -2

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

