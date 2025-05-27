Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.42% to Rs 190.08 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 49.60% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 190.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.43% to Rs 95.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 809.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 784.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

