Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 40.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Anand Rayons rose 40.19% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 112.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.112.2582.951.202.441.591.131.501.071.501.07

