The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 0.87% to Rs 32.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 232.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.232.64187.8722.0522.8649.5543.3843.0137.6832.0332.31

