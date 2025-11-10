Lagnam Spintex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 132.43 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex remain constant at Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 132.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 134.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.132.43134.348.968.704.624.710.410.490.380.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News