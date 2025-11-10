Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 74.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 133.05 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech rose 74.01% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 133.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.133.05131.4819.3214.6925.3518.3124.9017.8318.4110.58

