Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 58.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.98% to Rs 442.59 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 58.56% to Rs 78.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.98% to Rs 442.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.27% to Rs 260.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.00% to Rs 1483.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 956.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

442.59280.151483.30956.9423.5826.3022.5020.59103.4772.93336.64213.2298.6668.72318.58196.7178.3349.40260.91153.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News