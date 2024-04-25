Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 17.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 17.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 1558.22 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 17.47% to Rs 131.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 1558.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1384.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.44% to Rs 346.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 498.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 5236.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5277.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1558.221384.27 13 5236.495277.60 -1 OPM %11.2415.05 -8.9112.47 - PBDT192.54228.44 -16 527.71713.49 -26 PBT176.56214.89 -18 468.22666.89 -30 NP131.50159.33 -17 346.49498.14 -30

