Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit declines 10.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 4018.50 crore

Net profit of Macrotech Developers declined 10.60% to Rs 665.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 744.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 4018.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3255.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 218.29% to Rs 1549.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 10316.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9470.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4018.503255.40 23 10316.109470.40 9 OPM %26.0323.61 -25.8121.76 - PBDT995.80667.80 49 2336.401722.70 36 PBT878.50638.20 38 2132.501629.90 31 NP665.50744.40 -11 1549.10486.70 218

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

