Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit declines 10.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Macrotech Developers declined 10.60% to Rs 665.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 744.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 4018.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3255.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 218.29% to Rs 1549.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 10316.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9470.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

