Anant Raj hits record high after arm signs MoU with Orange Business Services

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Anant Raj jumped 5.39% to Rs 446.55 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud (ARC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Orange Business Services India Technology, a business services arm of Orange S.A.

The company has signed MoU to design, build and provide operation (hardware & software) services for ARC's cloud platform. It will establish servers for its captive requirement at ARC data center and it will also support, promote and sell ARCs colocation data centre and cloud platform services to its existing and future customers on mutually agreed terms and conditions.

Anant Raj is one of the largest real estate developers in the Delhi and NCR region.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 73.43% to Rs 84.01crore on 57.98% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 442.59 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 449.05 in today's intraday session.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

