Anant Raj launches QIP with floor price of Rs 695.83/share

Anant Raj informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 695.83 per equity share.The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.
The floor price of Rs 695.83 is at a discount of 5.5% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 736.30 on the BSE.
The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.
The company plans to use the net proceeds to fuel growth and strengthen operations. Up to Rs 440 crore will be invested in its subsidiary for data center development, Rs 164.40 crore for ongoing and upcoming projects, and Rs 185 crore for land acquisition or development. Up to Rs 125 crore will go towards repaying borrowings, with the remainder supporting general corporate purposes, ensuring flexibility for future opportunities.
Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.
The company reported a 38.33% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.88 crore on a 25.56% rise in net sales to Rs 592.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
Shares of Anant Raj fell 3.33% to Rs 711.75 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app