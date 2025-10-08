Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITI Ltd saw volume of 26.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 48.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56113 shares

United Spirits Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, IFCI Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 October 2025.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 26.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 48.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56113 shares. The stock increased 10.66% to Rs.359.05. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd witnessed volume of 4.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36855 shares. The stock dropped 1.04% to Rs.1,336.00. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd saw volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33912 shares. The stock dropped 0.73% to Rs.1,137.05. Volumes stood at 87015 shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd witnessed volume of 30.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.85% to Rs.59.40. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

National Aluminium Company Ltd notched up volume of 32.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.06% to Rs.223.75. Volumes stood at 4.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade near flatline; IT shares jump ahead of TCS Q2 results

India can aspire to become a trusted global hub for responsible AI in finance, says RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

OM Freight Forwarders slides on debut

Advance Agrolife rises on debut

US stocks break winning spree

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story