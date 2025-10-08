Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd saw volume of 26.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 48.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56113 shares

United Spirits Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, IFCI Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 October 2025.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 26.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 48.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56113 shares. The stock increased 10.66% to Rs.359.05. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd witnessed volume of 4.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36855 shares. The stock dropped 1.04% to Rs.1,336.00. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd saw volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33912 shares. The stock dropped 0.73% to Rs.1,137.05. Volumes stood at 87015 shares in the last session. IFCI Ltd witnessed volume of 30.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.85% to Rs.59.40. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session. National Aluminium Company Ltd notched up volume of 32.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.06% to Rs.223.75. Volumes stood at 4.05 lakh shares in the last session.