Anant Raj Ltd Falls 3.73%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.35%

Anant Raj Ltd lost 3.73% today to trade at Rs 609.35. The BSE Realty index is down 1.35% to quote at 6869.42. The index is down 9.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 2.29% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 2.21% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 2.35 % over last one year compared to the 8.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has lost 31.19% over last one month compared to 9.49% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 22595 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 281.15 on 14 Mar 2024.

