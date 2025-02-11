Infosys Ltd Spurts 0.8%

Infosys Ltd has lost 3.69% over last one month compared to 2.9% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd rose 0.8% today to trade at Rs 1894.2. The BSE Teck index is up 0.18% to quote at 19289.72. The index is down 2.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sun TV Network Ltd increased 0.41% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 0.2% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 13.68 % over last one year compared to the 8.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 3.69% over last one month compared to 2.9% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2689 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2006.8 on 13 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1359.1 on 04 Jun 2024.

