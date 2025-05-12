Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 5.51%, BSE Realty index Rises 4.47%

Anant Raj Ltd has added 2.99% over last one month compared to 9.18% gain in BSE Realty index and 8.08% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd rose 5.51% today to trade at Rs 452.25. The BSE Realty index is up 4.47% to quote at 6680.06. The index is up 9.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 5.38% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 5.28% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 8.74 % over last one year compared to the 11.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 2.99% over last one month compared to 9.18% gain in BSE Realty index and 8.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14751 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 318.6 on 04 Jun 2024.

