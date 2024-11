Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 58.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 432.28 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 58.41% to Rs 41.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 100.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 432.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 482.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.432.28482.0312.1027.2378.77151.1557.80134.5441.72100.31

