Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 1405.83 croreNet profit of Gland Pharma declined 15.74% to Rs 163.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 1405.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1373.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1405.831373.42 2 OPM %21.1323.60 -PBDT350.60371.19 -6 PBT256.78289.89 -11 NP163.53194.08 -16
