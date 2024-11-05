Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 1405.83 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma declined 15.74% to Rs 163.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 1405.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1373.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1405.831373.42 2 OPM %21.1323.60 -PBDT350.60371.19 -6 PBT256.78289.89 -11 NP163.53194.08 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Over 36 Indian Americans running for state legislations, local bodies

Judge allows Musk's $1 million voter giveaway to swing state voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China, Japan climb

Apple explores push into smart glasses with internal study of products

North Korea fired ballistic missile toward eastern sea, says South Korea

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story