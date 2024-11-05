Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 1405.83 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma declined 15.74% to Rs 163.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 1405.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1373.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1405.831373.4221.1323.60350.60371.19256.78289.89163.53194.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News