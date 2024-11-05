Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 19.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 19.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.22% to Rs 437.59 crore

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt declined 19.90% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.22% to Rs 437.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 452.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales437.59452.16 -3 OPM %50.6255.82 -PBDT74.1790.96 -18 PBT70.9888.46 -20 NP52.9066.04 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Over 36 Indian Americans running for state legislations, local bodies

Judge allows Musk's $1 million voter giveaway to swing state voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China, Japan climb

Apple explores push into smart glasses with internal study of products

North Korea fired ballistic missile toward eastern sea, says South Korea

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story