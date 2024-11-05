Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 19.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.22% to Rs 437.59 crore

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt declined 19.90% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.22% to Rs 437.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 452.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.437.59452.1650.6255.8274.1790.9670.9888.4652.9066.04

