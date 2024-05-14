Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 75.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 75.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 38.26% to Rs 364.38 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 75.04% to Rs 38.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.26% to Rs 364.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 590.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.97% to Rs 339.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 522.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 1800.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2097.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales364.38590.16 -38 1800.582097.66 -14 OPM %9.6838.74 -23.9435.03 - PBDT62.30238.96 -74 521.51779.56 -33 PBT45.59223.23 -80 455.64716.36 -36 NP38.41153.90 -75 339.74522.46 -35

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

