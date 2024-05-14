Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tube Investments of India Ltd, Zomato Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd and Cipla Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2024.

Tube Investments of India Ltd, Zomato Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd and Cipla Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

UPL Ltd lost 4.73% to Rs 509.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd tumbled 3.74% to Rs 3783.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7570 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd crashed 3.61% to Rs 186.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd corrected 3.20% to Rs 684.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15447 shares in the past one month.

Cipla Ltd fell 3.13% to Rs 1370.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61202 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UPL reports net loss of Rs 1,217 cr in Q3 FY24

UPL tanks on reporting dismal Q3 performance

Shriram Finance, UPL in focus after Nifty 50 rejig

Benchmarks end with modest cuts; UPL drops over 11%

Board of Bajaj Electricals approves raising up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs/ CPs

Peria Karamalai Tea &amp; Produce Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Peria Karamalai Tea&amp; Produce Company recommends final dividend

John Cockerill India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story